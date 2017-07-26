Do These New Game Of Thrones Photos Show Jon & Daenerys' First Meeting?

In anticipation of the third episode of season 7 of Game Of Thrones airing this Sunday, HBO has dropped a handful of new photos that give us a hint of what to expect — and it's something we've been waiting for for a while. A few of the photos all appear to be from the same scene, when we're pretty much positive that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will be meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) face to face.
While none of those particular shots show these two leaders side-by-side, they do seem to all take place at the same time and room in Dragonstone, suggesting that Jon is addressing Daenerys at the throne. What they're talking about? For that, we'll have to wait and see.
There are some other sneak peeks that have given us a lot to think about. Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) has strapped on his armour, ready to head into battle after he and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) had their first love scene last episode. Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) also makes an appearance in a couple of these shots, including one alone with Melisandre (Carice van Houten) — am I the only one who doesn't trust those two together?
Basically, like most clues about Game Of Thrones, this only leads to more questions. Check out the rest of the photos ahead!
