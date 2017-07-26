Rowan Blanchard Just Got Her Shortest Haircut Ever — & You're Going To Want Copy It

Girl Meets World was canceled in January after its third season, but the short-lived sitcom left Hollywood with a remarkable parting gift: Rowan Blanchard. The up-and-comer was just 13 when the Boy Meets World sequel premiered, and she quickly showed herself to be not just wise beyond her years, but probably smarter and more, how do you say, woke than most adults you know.
As Blanchard’s 5.1 million Instagram followers already know, the young actress also has really great style to go along with her insightful views on LGBTQ representation, female friendships, intersectional feminism, and internet misogyny — and her new hairstyle further proves her cool-kid status. Celebrity stylist Laurie Heaps shared a photo of Blanchard’s shoulder-length cut to her Instagram, and it might just be the perfect look for summer. (The green shrubbery in the background definitely helps set the scene.)
Advertisement
“Rowan has been talking about cutting her hair for a while,” Heaps explained. “When she started sending me pics of Cybill Shepherd in The Last Picture Show, I knew it was time.” (We should have anticipated that the star’s hair inspiration wouldn’t come from Taylor Swift or any of Hollywood’s current “It” girls, but a black-and-white film from 1971.)
When it officially came time to get out the scissors, Heaps said, “I felt the perfect length would fall right to her collarbone. Something effortless.” After shearing off nine inches of Blanchard’s length, the pro used a Biosilk flat iron, White Sands texturizing spray (which conveniently doubles as heat protection), and a dab of Ouai Finishing Crème to polish off the new look. Effortless? Well, we don't know about that — but the actress sure makes it look that way.
Advertisement