Between all of her modeling shoots, fashion-collection launches, and KUWTK duties, Kendall Jenner is pretty much always traveling. She even has a list of dream fictional destinations, and, yep, it includes Hogwarts.
So it makes sense that the older Jenner sister's travel bucket list is well-informed and full of off-the-beaten-path spots. Kendall recently posted a wish list of homes around the world she'd love to visit on her website, and it's actually also surprisingly relatable — and affordable.
From a bamboo house in Bali (starts at $336, accommodates eight people) to a modern cabin in Iceland to a luxury villa in Mykonos, it definitely reads like many a millennial girl's travel bucket list. And just like many of us, she's just as likely to find an interesting house to stay in as she is to enjoy the amenities of a hotel.
"Staying in hotels is obviously so nice (room service!), but I love staying in a home when I'm traveling because I get a better vibe of the location," she wrote on her website. "It definitely makes me feel more like a local, like when we stayed in an Airbnb in Turks and Caicos."
Check out a few of Kendall's dream destinations, ahead.