Proenza Schouler Adds Its Voice To The Fight To Save Planned Parenthood

The video boasts a laundry list of high-profile personalities: supermodels Stella Tennant and Amber Valletta, musician Grimes, model and intersex activist Hanne Gabby Odiele, transgender model Hari Nef, actress Jemima Kirke, and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser, to name a few. But what they have to say goes far beyond their star status. "I'm not sure that pregnancy changed me," Kirke explained. "But giving birth definitely did." Shortly after, Tennant adds: "It's really important that women have a choice. It's really important that women are in charge of their bodies, and their lives, and their future." These are just a few of the campaign's sentiments on the complexity of femininity, and what it would mean for the government to interfere with how women govern themselves.