Proenza Schouler Adds Its Voice To The Fight To Save Planned Parenthood

With the repeal-only bill still being debated, no one really knows what the future looks like for the government-funded organization that provides reproductive healthcare for women But, our administration's plans to defund the non-profit for at least a year is scary enough to get people talking (and acting). In an official press release, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez explained why Planned Parenthood means so much to them and their luxury fashion label. "In recent months, Proenza Schouler has been driven by a need to stand up with organizations that fight for the causes we believe in," they said. "Now more than ever we feel it is important to use our voice and platform to speak out in support of the things we care deeply about. Planned Parenthood means so much to the women who work at our company, and to the community Planned Parenthood serves in New York City and beyond."