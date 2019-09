How To Get A Refund After A Canceled Concert

Ticketmaster, a behemoth in the ticketing industry, does sell insurance for when you can't attend a concert: "If you can't attend an event for any covered reason – such as illness, airline delays, traffic accidents and more – you'll get 100% of the ticket price returned to you," the company explains . Just know that there may be caveats to that, which you should double-check with Ticketmaster itself. A 2013 story from the Los Angeles Times detailed the various exceptions to claiming that insurance.