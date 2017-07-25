If I had to name two polar opposite shows, they would be Game Of Thrones and The Bachelorette. I'm an avid watcher of both, so imagine my delight when I found out on Monday evening that there's actually a huge connection between the HBO series and Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season — and before you guess, no, Rachel unfortunately is not Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.
No, the real connection was dropped on Twitter Monday night by Rachel, who revealed a fun fact about her date with Eric.
"My date w/ Eric filmed at San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain where GOT was filmed..." she tweeted. "Jon Snow exited stage left for our date."
My date w/ Eric filmed at San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain where GOT was filmed...Jon Snow exited stage left for our date #TheBachelorette— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) July 25, 2017
That last part is probably a joke (otherwise, we know who would have really gotten the key to the Fantasy Suite), but if you thought the date's backdrop looked otherworldly, it's because it moonlights as Westeros in season 7 of Thrones. According to The Telegraph, the islet of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe is one of many locations in Spain that hosted scenes from the current season, as well as Iceland and, of course, Northern Ireland, where the show's studios are based.
Fans of both series were having a field day with this connection.
"Spoiler alert! Rachel picked Jon Snow at the end!" one replied.
"racheleesi, mother of dragons," another joked.
While the list of similarities between the two shows probably ends there, it's admittedly tempting to imagine a world in which the two could crossover. Brienne of Tarth as the next Bachelorette? Whaboom going up against the White Walkers? It's safe to say we'd all tune in.
