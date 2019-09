Rachel is a lawyer, and her pragmatism often shines through in the decisions she makes about her suitors on this season of the show. She is fair and always goes the extra mile to hear out all parties and get to the bottom of any situation. When DeMario’s estranged lover showed up at a basketball game to blow his cover, Rachel got them both in the same room to talk it out before confirming that he was full of shit. And even then, she heard him out a second time when he showed up at the mansion gates begging for a second chance. But ultimately, hard facts and evidence were not the deciding factors in Rachel’s decision to kick him to the curb . It was her intuition.