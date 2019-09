The guy with a great sense of humor, but an annoying laugh. The Airbnb with an infiniti pool , but only double beds. The band with an amazing album, but one weird hidden track. There are dealbreakers — and then there are the things we deal with because we love the entire package. When it comes to makeup, it's a given that even in our favorite palettes , there will always be one or two shades we'll probably never use. But it shouldn't have to be that way — which is why we're so excited for Make Up For Ever's new customizable face palettes.