The guy with a great sense of humor, but an annoying laugh. The Airbnb with an infiniti pool, but only double beds. The band with an amazing album, but one weird hidden track. There are dealbreakers — and then there are the things we deal with because we love the entire package. When it comes to makeup, it's a given that even in our favorite palettes, there will always be one or two shades we'll probably never use. But it shouldn't have to be that way — which is why we're so excited for Make Up For Ever's new customizable face palettes.
The brand teased the launch last week with a series of Instagram posts showcasing the interchangeable blush, contour, and highlight colors — in a whopping 34 shades available in matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes. It's the most flattering option for the largest range of skin tones and allows you to throw out the rules when it comes to the face colors you should be wearing. And, obviously the best part, it means we'll no longer be wasting money on unused powders.
The positive reviews are already streaming in, including this customer who appreciates it for its year-long versatility. “I absolutely LOVE how this palette is customizable so I can swap between different blush and sculpt colors depending on the season,” one Sephora reviewer wrote. “The colors are super creamy making it easy to apply and blend, and the pigment builds on itself the more you add."
Want to pick up your own palette? Single shade palettes are $25, 2-pan palettes are $35, and 3-pan palettes are $45. (So if you have no clue how you would even use three face colors at the same time, you're all good there, too.) They're available now for Sephora VIB members online, but if you’re not a VIB member, you can pick up your own online on July 28 or in-person at Sephora early next month. The only downside? How the hell you're going to pick out your favorites from so many options.
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powder, available exclusively at Sephora.
