Everyone on Twitter was heartbroken over the brief union between the two (although they both appear to be alive and in Euron's possession so maybe they will reunite soon ), but what they don't know is that the scene almost never happened. In fact, it was completely improvised by the two actresses. “It wasn’t directed that we would kiss,” Whelan told Entertainment Weekly . “It just seemed like something we should do. We led it, very much so. It was meant to be a suggestion [of flirting] and then it became more sexual than we expected because it seemed right. There was only a skeleton crew working because the rig could only take so much weight, so we were left very much on our own. And who wouldn’t want to kiss Indira? I mean, come on!”