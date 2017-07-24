Harper Beckham Just Found Out Her Mom Was A Spice Girl

The world will always know Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice, but it seems that her daughter, Harper, may not have gotten that piece of information until now. According to Elle, the littlest Beckham may have just discovered that her mom wasn't always a fashion designer.
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram story, Beckham showed off her collection of vintage Spice Girls dolls. No, they aren't being housed in temperature-controlled safes in their original boxes. Apparently, Beckham's throwback toys are free from their cardboard confines and her daughter has free reign with the entire set.
The old-school dolls, which were on wish lists the world over during the heyday of girl power and platform sneakers, are all present and accounted for. There's Scary Spice Mel B.; Baby Spice Emma Bunton; Sporty Mel C.; mummy herself VB; and even Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell, who left the girl group for a solo career. The entire group is dressed in their most recognizable ensembles, too. Beckham's caption hints at the fact that her daughter's encounter with the toys may have been a revelation to the fact that her mom was an international pop star.
Advertisement
"When u find out mummy was a pop star!!" she wrote on one photo.
Another photo shows Harper with Baby and Posh in hand. It's obvious that like all fans, she's chosen her favorites. And she's made pretty great choices, at that.
"Spice up your life," Beckham added to the snapshot.
Harper may only now be finding out about her mom's other gig, but she's no stranger to her pop's career. Back in 2015, she told her mother that she wanted to follow in his famous footsteps and become a soccer player herself.
"Harper loves football," Victoria told the Daily Mail. "It’s like a dagger going into my heart! [...] As much as she is girlie, she's a tomboy as well."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement