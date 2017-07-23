A Burglar Broke Into Hilary Duff's Los Angeles Home Last Week

Someone broke into Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home last week, according to her rep and police. Thankfully, she and her family weren't home.
"This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe," a representative for Duff told E! News. "That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."
Police also confirmed the incident to E! without revealing details.
Unfortunately, TMZ and a few other outlets decided to lead their stories by suggesting that Duff invited the burglars to her home by posting photos of her trip to Canada. Security companies have warned people that social media use puts their home at risk for burglary if they share their vacation pics in real time. But it is victim-blaming for celebrity websites to include that in their headlines. Duff was having a vacation with her 5-year-old son Luca in Canada, Luca's father's home country — not jet-setting and flashing her wealth.
Anyone whose whereabouts are public knowledge can be just as easily victimized, even if she hadn't been sharing vacation videos with her fans.
Duff's rep and official have not shared what, if anything, was stolen from the actress' home, but we will update this story as it develops. Duff has not mentioned the incident on any of her social media feeds but instead has kept her messages upbeat and continued to promote her TV show. Season 4 of Younger is airing this summer on TV Land.
