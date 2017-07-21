The 31-year-old actor recently stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about his new film with Jimmy Fallon, and the two also got to chatting about fatherhood and DeHaan's 3-month-old daughter, Bowie. DeHaan absolutely gushed about his baby girl, explaining that it's a whole new kind of love. Fallon showed a heart-melting photo of baby Bowie, and then the new dad confessed something quite unexpected. He said, "I'm just obsessed, and like, it's my entire world. Like, my car got stolen the other day." Now that may seem like a completely unrelated fact, but it turns out that DeHaan's car got stolen precisely because of his obsession with his daughter.