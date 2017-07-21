Dane DeHaan, star of the new sci-fi film Valerian, loves his new baby daughter. We know that sounds like a pretty obvious statement since most people love their kids. But, DeHaan really loves his baby. He's so obsessed, in fact, that he keeps getting distracted by her, and those periods of distraction unfortunately come with consequences. Consequences that for us are charming and hilarious, but for him, aren't so great.
The 31-year-old actor recently stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about his new film with Jimmy Fallon, and the two also got to chatting about fatherhood and DeHaan's 3-month-old daughter, Bowie. DeHaan absolutely gushed about his baby girl, explaining that it's a whole new kind of love. Fallon showed a heart-melting photo of baby Bowie, and then the new dad confessed something quite unexpected. He said, "I'm just obsessed, and like, it's my entire world. Like, my car got stolen the other day." Now that may seem like a completely unrelated fact, but it turns out that DeHaan's car got stolen precisely because of his obsession with his daughter.
The actor explained to the Tonight Show host that recently, after pulling up to his home in Brooklyn, he was so focused on getting his daughter out of her carseat, into her stroller, and safely inside the apartment that he totally forgot about his car. He left it unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition, and of course, someone stole it. DeHaan good-naturedly said of the thief, "He barely even stole it. I basically gave him the car."
Perhaps the funniest part of the story is that after DeHaan got a new car, he did the exact same thing again just a few weeks later. Don't worry, though. This time, the car wasn't stolen. He may have made some mistakes but what new parent doesn't? At least this dad has his priorities straight and a good sense of humor about the perils of parenthood.
