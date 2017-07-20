The World May Not Agree On Much, But We All Know You Don't Do THIS On A Plane, Ever

Jessie Char, who was flying JetBlue from Long Beach, CA, home to San Francisco on Tuesday, thought she had the whole row of seats to herself...
My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ— Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017
Same, girl. Same.
But, no. She had seat mates...two of them. Both weren't wearing any clothes.
Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG— Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017
Oh god, WHY! You might be thinking. Good question.
"I was flying home to San Francisco, and was so excited when I realized I had the whole row to myself. I even left the armrests up so I could bask in my luxurious airplane bench," Char, 30, told TODAY.com on Twitter. It seriously does feel like hitting the jackpot every time this happens!
Advertisement
She continued: "A few minutes in, I heard one of the armrests fall down. I looked over, figuring the hinge was loose. At that moment I noticed a foot emerge, followed by another foot on the other side. The toes were in full wiggle."
And then...
"While I was logging onto the airplane Wi-Fi, I saw the left foot stretch over to open the window, and then close it again," she said.
"I looked to the front and back for the nearest flight attendant and caught someone's eye, but by the time she reached me the feet discreetly retracted back into the abyss of row 6." Huh.
definitely do not ever do this for SURE https://t.co/xNmNUK6IGw— "Bad" Dude ? (@BubbaYega) July 19, 2017
THIS is who should be on the no-fly list https://t.co/GlspArZ3LY— Mammondy (@Mammondy) July 19, 2017
TODAY surveyed its viewers on Twitter, and 67% said they don't think it's okay to take off your shoes on a plane. We'll just assume the other 33% fly around in private jets.
Advertisement