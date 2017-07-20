This New Bath & Body Works Product Is The Only Upside To Getting A Sunburn

I have a complicated relationship with aloe vera gel — and you probably do, too, if you often forget sunscreen and suffer at least one ultra-red, peeling burn a year. While the lime green gel is in fact soothing, it's also painstaking to spread the thick stuff across your body. Needless to say, I keep my bottle in the back of the fridge, out of sight and mind — until, of course, it's desperately needed. But this summer, things are different, because Bath & Body Works is re-making aloe lotion.
The brand recently released its summer collection and in addition to the shapeable soap, there are colorful vitamin E-, coconut oil-, and aloe-infused lotions that cool, treat, and repair your skin without bringing up painful memories from summers past.
But that's not even the best part. The entire Aqua Cool line comes in nostalgic scents, like Love & Sunshine, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Hello Beautiful, A Thousand Wishes, Magic In The Air, Moonlight Path, and Pretty As A Peach. If you're someone who steers clear of overly fragranced products, these aren't for you. Everyone else, you've hit the jackpot.
Click ahead to check out every scent in the Aqua Cool range, then stock up before the burn actually hits.