Sure, etching flowers onto nail beds has been a go-to nail art technique for as long as we can remember, this year we're seeing manicurists push boundaries by inventing new, more delicate ways to turn the floral motif on its head. "The tiny floral is everywhere right now," says Sarah Gibson-Tuttle , owner of 'It' L.A. nail salon chain Olive & June . "We love taking inspiration from '90s dresses and using it to accent a mani, especially layering the florals onto French or half moons."