An iconic movie character once said, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking." This woman was Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway in The Devil Wears Prada. While she may have been suggesting that florals are anything but, she never saw the raddest new nail trend sweeping Instagram.
Sure, etching flowers onto nail beds has been a go-to nail art technique for as long as we can remember, this year we're seeing manicurists push boundaries by inventing new, more delicate ways to turn the floral motif on its head. "The tiny floral is everywhere right now," says Sarah Gibson-Tuttle, owner of 'It' L.A. nail salon chain Olive & June. "We love taking inspiration from '90s dresses and using it to accent a mani, especially layering the florals onto French or half moons."
The trend is downright chic, but some nail artists are taking it a step further, too. Instead of relying upon polish to create flowers on the nail bed, manicurists are thinking outside of the box, crafting 3D manicures that truly bring flowers to life. We're talking dried petals encased in gel, vines extending onto the fingers, and so much more. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.