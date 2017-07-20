The Game of Thrones cast has a lot of valuable knowledge — namely, they know what happens in season 7 of the show. They don't, however, know what a Magic 8 ball is. In a video interview for Mashable, members of the Game of Thrones cast were handed a Magic 8 "dragon egg" — a ball made up to look like one of Daenarys' eggs — and asked questions about the upcoming season. Most of the interviewees, which included Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, John Bradly, Nikolai Coster-Waldau, Conleth Hill, Kit Harington, Hannah Murray, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Aiden Gillen, and Gemma Whelan, looked a bit puzzled.
Advertisement
"Do I speak into it like a microphone?" Christie asked the interviewer before inquiring, "Will everyone in Game of Thrones end up as white walkers?"
When Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the show, got his chance to ask a question, he neglected to say the question aloud. He "thought" the question for the Magic 8 ball.
More importantly, though, the Magic 8 egg had some interesting things to say about the residents of the Seven Kingdoms. When Kit Harington asked, "Is Sansa the most irritating person in Game of Thrones?" the ball answered, "It is decidedly so." That's one way to answer that question.
Later, when Isaac Hempstead-Wright wondered if Bran Stark would make it to the Iron Throne, the egg had bad news: He most certainly won't. In other bad news, Varys will apparently never find love on the show. (I mean, he's a monk. But still. Grey Worm found love.)
John Bradley, who plays Sam Tarly, asks the most important question: "Is someone going to be on the Iron Throne at the end of season 8?" Hopefully, someone will, right? That's why we've been watching the damn show.
The ball answers, "Ask again." Sigh. The ball's almost as bad as George R.R. Martin.
Watch the full video interview, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement