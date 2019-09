Amy Adams Wore A $50 Vince Camuto Dress On The Red Carpet

The Italian film festival celebrates films and TV shows aimed at kids and teenagers, which may be one reason Adams chose a more casual ensemble for the event. While she was at the festival to pick up this year's Giffoni Experience Award , she stayed to offer a lucky group of young thespians a master class. Hopefully, she'll also let them in on a few tips on bargain hunting, because the blue ombré A-line dress is sure to sell out now that it's had some time in the spotlight.