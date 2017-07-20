Amy Adams Wore A $50 Vince Camuto Dress On The Red Carpet

Having a red carpet full of couture creations is nothing new, which is why seeing a celebrity in something that's more accessible always gets fashion fans' hearts racing. Topshop and H&M are doing their best to make an impact with appearances at the Met Gala, but today, another mall favorite took to the flashbulbs.
Glamour reports that Amy Adams chose a Vince Camuto dress for an appearance at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy. The magazine notes that the dress is on sale right now for under $50, making it one of the most affordable red carpet looks in recent memory.
The Italian film festival celebrates films and TV shows aimed at kids and teenagers, which may be one reason Adams chose a more casual ensemble for the event. While she was at the festival to pick up this year's Giffoni Experience Award, she stayed to offer a lucky group of young thespians a master class. Hopefully, she'll also let them in on a few tips on bargain hunting, because the blue ombré A-line dress is sure to sell out now that it's had some time in the spotlight.
The dress originally retailed for $148, but retailers like Amazon and 6PM have similar options available (naturally, the exact one is sold out at Amazon) — for now. The alternate styles have the same print, but in a few different silhouettes and at varying prices. Since it's not a brand-new style, some of the sizes are already sold out.
Yahoo Style notes that Adams has been a longtime fan of Camuto goods, having worn the brand's Astar sandals (priced at a wallet-friendly $129) earlier this week and brandishing a crossbody bag from Louise et Cie, a subdivision of the company, while arriving at LAX.
The kiddos at the film fest may be more into Adams' acting advice, but it looks like her savvy style is getting people talking, too.
