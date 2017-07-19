Early 2000s fashion trends are slowly returning, but I'm not mad about it. Why? Nostalgia for the days of low rise jeans, Surge soda, and Britney Spears has finally brought us a Legally Blonde bikini!
Yes, Australian e-retailer Dyspnea is selling an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie pink sequined Elle Woods-inspired number. Of course, it's completely fabulous.
While the O.G. bikini didn't have pink sequined heart nipples or several well-positioned bows, Dyspnea's version is still pretty faithful to the original. For reference, here's a pic of Reese Witherspoon celebrating Legally Blonde's 15th anniversary by busting out the real Elle Woods bikini last year.
This isn't the first time Elle's bikini has made an appearance this summer. Just a couple of months ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner wore matching sequin string bikinis while floating on a yacht in the French Riviera — an occasion Jenner documented with a sultry Instagram. Its caption? "Legally Blonde vibes."
Dyspnea's bikini was close to selling out at time of publication, and points to something larger than simply good time throwback feelings. Woods's unwaveringly optimistic outlook on life may have been rooted in a whole lot of privilege, but in a time where the whole world feels like it's exploding, it's natural to want to borrow some of her positivity.
Elle literally wore her heart on her sleeve — remember, she even wore her favorite bikini in an application video for Harvard Law. It definitely wasn't the most professional move, but it proved her commitment to self-expression. The character's unwavering love of pink and embrace of the California Girl stereotype, even in the face of East Coast elitism, formed one of Legally Blonde's best takeaways: never perceive femininity as weakness. It also taught a smaller, style-based lesson: forget rose colored glasses — sequined bikinis are the most emblematic accessory of optimism.
Dyspnea's Elle Woods Kini is currently available for purchase at Dyspnea.com. Should it sell out, a similar version is also available at Venus.
