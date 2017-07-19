Harry Styles Wore Heels & People Are Freaking Out

Singer, actor, heartthrob, and fashion inspiration: Harry Styles seems to have it all.
The actor stepped out onto the red carpet at the Dunkirk movie premiere wearing a gorgeous double-breasted suit with some badass red kicks that definitely added a few inches to his nearly six-foot frame.
Those boots are so fierce, even Nancy Sinatra would be proud.
Fans, of course, are loving the latest look.
"Harry Styles isn't Harry Styles if he doesn't wear fancy shoes, LOOK AT THEM," one fan tweeted.
"And Harry Styles doesn't scrub up well? Still had crazy shoes though," another fan wrote following the star's red carpet appearance.
As Teen Vogue points out, this isn't the first time Styles has hit the streets in heeled footwear. Just a couple of days ago, the outlet wrote about Styles' Gucci Vegas loafers, complete with a rainbow embellishment and thick heel, which he paired with an all-black ensemble. Of course, he also rocked his signature open-chest look by leaving the first few buttons of his dress shirt undone.
While Styles hasn't necessarily been strutting around in six-inch stilettos, he doesn't seem to be afraid of a little added lift. In fact, Vogue reports that a number of celebrity men have been wearing heeled shoes, including Kanye West and Justin Bieber. Heck, even Marco Rubio has been spotted in heeled boots.
Men in heels isn't a new trend. Since the 1600s, men all over the world have been documented wearing elevated footwear, with some historical accounts noting that sporting heels was an indication of power and success.
