Emma Watson needs our help. The actress is offering a reward for the safe return of three pieces of precious jewelry. On Sunday, Watson placed three rings in a locker at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London. Unfortunately, she left without her jewelry and when she finally realized she didn't have them, she called the hotel only to find out the spa was closed. Watson called back the following morning only to discover that the rings weren’t in the safe.
So, what’s a resourceful gal to do? On Tuesday, the 27-year-old took to her Facebook page, where she explained the sentimental value of the pieces, writing “Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”
The Beauty and the Beast starlet is asking that if anyone, who was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa that day and happened to see the rings or knows anything about them, to email findthering@outlook.com. One fan wrote under the now deleted post that she should enlist the help of Elijah Wood of The Lord of the Rings fame. He's proven knows a thing or two about keeping sentimental jewelry safe.
Now, the search is on!
