Gigi Hadid rules the street style scene. The Kardashians create and disseminate Instagram trends with the dominance and organizational skills of a mafia family. And J.Lo has been serving naked dress realness way before the Kardashians or Hadids were a twinkle in a now very rich reality TV producer's eye. Its clear that these ladies are a triptych of sultry fashion — but did you know they share a surprisingly affordable source for their sexy clothes?
Meet House of CB, the British e-tailer keeping the Hollywood set in bodysuits and bandage dresses like no other. Most of their pieces ring in under $200, making the site an excellent contender to supply your next night out look without breaking the bank. Click through to snag Beyoncé's little red dress, Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret after party number, and the skin-tight pieces that make J.Lo a true American Idol.