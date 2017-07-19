William Lynch is one of those rare people who have known exactly what their passion is since they were 14. Back then, he started making flower arrangements for his parents' guests when they came into town — a sort of play hotel. He's only 19, and he's already turned what he loves into a profitable business: Lynch Design, a luxury floral company in Cleveland.
Lynch just finished his freshman year at John Carroll University (and is going back in the fall), but he says that school — where he'll probably major in business or marketing — is taking a backseat right now. He's too busy chasing his dream: designing flower arrangements for high-profile clients.
While he's been in the biz for quite a while now, he only recently got his big break. In December of last year, he sent a bouquet to Khloé Kardashian on a lark, not expecting to hear back at all. "Around the holidays, there had been some buzz that she's in Cleveland dating Tristan [Thompson, of the Cleveland Cavaliers], and I was like, 'Wouldn't that be cool if she was a client?' We found his address and sent her flowers one day, not even knowing if she was in town...just kind of like a 'Welcome to Cleveland,'" he tells Refinery29.
About two weeks later, her team reached out asking Lynch to design another arrangement as a gift to one of Thompson's teammates. More requests from the Kardashian team followed, like Thompson's birthday party later that winter — "we did a gorgeous table runner that cascaded onto the floor in their kitchen island" — and Valentine's Day bouquets sent from Kourtney and Scott in L.A. to Khloé in Cleveland.
Soon, he was basically on the family's speed dial, dressing up their house in florals whenever they came into town. It helps that he and Khloé click when it comes to their design visions: Lynch is not big on the loose, organic look with lots of greenery that's everywhere these days, and neither is she. According to him, she's more into "perfect-looking," often monochromatic arrangements, like you see above — no wildflowers for Khloé K.
Before taking her on as a client, Lynch did plenty of research scrolling through Khloé's Instagram. Luckily, she posts a lot of flowers and has a clear idea of what she likes.
"What's great about her is that she really has an appreciation for flowers that not many people have," Lynch says. "We like the same flowers; peonies, roses, hydrangeas... She likes very abundant, full, tight, arrangements — very compact and 'perfect.'"
He adds: "She was like, 'I trust your style. You know what I like.' Having her say she trusts your style is kind of cool."
Khloé posted about him on her website:
Meet my AMAZING florist in Cleveland, William!! He’s only 18!! ?https://t.co/TUkuOaGJxm— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 6, 2017
Lynch's synergy with the family extends to that most iconic of Kardashian flower arrangements. We're talking, of course, about the Kimye flower wall.
"It was gorgeous! Stunning!" he says of the backdrop Kim and Kanye used at their 2014 wedding at a 16th-century fortress in Florence, Italy. "I think flower walls are in. It's a big trend... We're doing a wall of greenery with the couple's initials in flowers for a wedding this summer." Of course, no one can outdo Kim K when it comes to drama: "Not as big and grand as Kim and Kanye's, of course..."
It seems that the Kardashians are just the beginning of an impressive celeb client list for Lynch. A few weeks ago, he did the flower design for the Ohio wedding of Entourage's Jerry Ferrara (better known as Turtle) and Bones actress Breanne Racano, which was attended by Ferrara's costars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly.
"We just did Jerry Ferrara's wedding and that was very magical; that loose greenery was like a fairy tale with the blush draping," Lynch says. "As much as I love the very tight 'Khloé' look, it was so, so, so, so pretty."
What's next for Lynch? More of the same, he hopes — it's been quite a ride so far.
"Right now, I love what I'm doing and I just want to do more of it," he says.
