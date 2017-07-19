While he's been in the biz for quite a while now, he only recently got his big break. In December of last year, he sent a bouquet to Khloé Kardashian on a lark, not expecting to hear back at all. "Around the holidays, there had been some buzz that she's in Cleveland dating Tristan [Thompson, of the Cleveland Cavaliers], and I was like, 'Wouldn't that be cool if she was a client?' We found his address and sent her flowers one day, not even knowing if she was in town...just kind of like a 'Welcome to Cleveland,'" he tells Refinery29.