Every Game Of Thrones episode deserves at least one re-watch, because there are so many things we miss the first time around — like this small detail in Bran's vision at the beginning of the season 7 premiere Sunday night. Immediately following the opening credits (oh boy, did I miss that music), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has a vision of a horde of White Walkers making their way across a plain. We know nothing in GOT is inconsequential, but it's hard to make heads or tails of what we're looking at. However, Vanity Fair spotted a tiny detail that totally changes what we're looking at.
First off, we know that Bran's visions are more complicated than they appear. They can take place in the past, present, or future, and (so far, at least) past visions can even be changed, altering history as we know it. It's hard to know exactly what kind of vision we're looking at, however, unless we pay pretty close attention. In this particular instance, writer Joanna Robinson noticed that it looks like the White Walkers are stepping on grass, turning it into snow as they cross. This would have to mean that they're south of the Wall — something that's never happened before. Is this an ominous look into the future? Is Game Of Thrones going to end in some kind of White Walker apocalypse?
Not necessarily. Bran's visions of the future have yet to prove that they're unavoidable. This particular vision could just be a bleak look at the worst-case scenario, a warning for the rest of Westeros to get their act together. Or maybe I'm just being naïve? Fingers crossed.
