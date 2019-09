Here Are The Songs People Most Frequently Ban From Their Weddings

You can check out the complete list on FiveThirtyEight , but the gist is: Nobody wants to hear the "Chicken Dance," with couples in 23.1% weddings putting it on their "do not play" lists. The "Cha-Cha Slide" follows closely behind at 22.5%. It also looks like our '90s nostalgia might stop at the "Macarena"; Los Del Rio's hit comes in at 17.6%. Maybe they learned from the DNC in 1996 . Others include the "YMCA," "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Stayin' Alive." An overall trend emerges: No one really likes line dances or disco.