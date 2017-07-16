Beyond Disney's classic live-action remakes and sequels we can't wait for, Pixar is keeping the animation side alive with an upcoming movie, Coco. The first official trailer dropped last month, and at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, fans got a deeper look at the heartwarming story line.
Cast members, including stars Anthony Gonzalez, who takes on the role of 12-year-old aspiring musician Miguel Rivera, and Benjamin Bratt, who plays Miguel's music idol Ernesto de la Cruz, hit the stage for live performances of songs from the movie. They wowed the audience with a bright and bold set proving exactly why this is the next must-see movie of the holiday season as it officially premieres the day before Thanksgiving on November 22.
"I got the chance to sing a song from the movie with Benjamin Bratt and it was just awesome. It was great," Gonzalez said at the event. Co-director Adrian Molina went on to add, "Coco is a film that's all about family and standing on the shoulders of the people who came before you."
In pursuit of his musical dreams, Gonzalez's character Miguel manages to end up in the Land of the Dead (inspired by Mexico's Día de los Muertos) and judging by the snippets from the performances below, it seems his journey is exactly the inspiration he needed for his music. We may never want this warm summer weather to end, but we'll gladly welcome winter if it brings us closer to the animation's release. In the mean time, our only question is, where and when can we get the audio for these newly debuted tracks?
ICYMI, the Pixar / Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Upcoming Films presentation at #D23Expo brought everyone to their feet! Watch now. pic.twitter.com/PBrWjN5gYl— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017
