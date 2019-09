HR Company Sued For Sexual Assault & Gender Discrimination

Kim is suing the HR company and its CEO Kris Duggan for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a company retreat that was only broken up when a co-worker intervened. As TechCrunch reports, the performance management software startup's regional VP Matt Hart and VP of People Operations Tamara Cooksey are also implicated in the lawsuit, allegedly for allowing sexual harassment in the workplace and not taking action against Duggan for the assault when it was reported.