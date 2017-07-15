Billie Lourd Accepted An Award For Her Mom Carrie Fisher In The Most Moving Way

Billie Lourd is keeping her mom Carrie Fisher's legacy shining strong. The iconic actress passed away last year at age 60, but her memory will always live on. On Friday (Jul. 14), Fisher was awarded the Disney Legends Award at the D23 Expo and her daughter courageously penned a moving acceptance speech on her behalf.
Though Lourd couldn't be there due to her commitment to American Horror Story, the overwhelming gratitude and heartwarming sentiment was still there. "As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics," the 24-year-old star wrote. "I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she might have even loved it more than I did."
She went on to open up about her childhood and how much the award would have meant to her mom. "Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."
Disney chairman Bob Iger read Lourd's speech aloud, and Mark Hamill (a.k.a. Luke Skywalker) also paid tribute to Fisher in his own way. "I know if she were here this morning, she would've flipped me the bird at least twice this morning," he jokingly mentioned. "I loved her and we were like siblings. We would fight — but we loved each other."
