We're all counting down the days until Billie Lourd returns to TV, and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy just posted a tease. The 24-year-old daughter of the late Carrie Fisher signed on to the show last month, prompting rumors of her former show, Scream Queen's, demise. Ultimately, Scream Queens was canceled, leaving the door open for Lourd to shed her Chanel No. 3 roots and fully assume a new character — whatever it is.
Not much is known about the actress' role on the hit FX series, which is why this sneak peek is much appreciated. However, the picture prompts more questions than answers. While it doesn't look like a still from the show, it does show Lourd sporting much different hair than we're used to. With the knowledge that this season is slated to be election-themed, do we know any characters from the 2016 political world who look like this?
"Winter is coming," Murphy captioned the photo. "Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS."
The picture shows the star sporting pastel grey hair and big pink sunglasses. TBH, it's a look that now I'm thinking about copping for the summer. But is it indicative of the character we're going to see on American Horror Story when it returns this fall?
If so, we're also eager for glimpses of the co-stars joining her. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will of course be there, and Emma Roberts will also be coming over from Scream Queens. Another AHS newcomer is Billy Eichner, who joins the show after his success on things like Parks and Recreation and Billy On The Street.
Luckily, we have the whole summer ahead for updates, sneak peeks, and, of course, pictures, so we're fully prepared for when it's time to watch the 2016 election all over again.
