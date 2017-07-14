Cole Sprouse's Doppleganger Is An Unassuming Aunt

Thanks to a never-ending supply of Twitter jokes, a troll-y Instagram account, and a certain CW show, Cole Sprouse has reached Internet Bae status in the past year.
Now that he's back in the spotlight with Riverdale — his first acting project since The Suite Life of Zack & Cody — Sprouse has a lot of fans interacting with him on social media. One of the funniest fan moments, though, came on Wednesday, when a fan shared an old photo of her aunt — who happened to look a lot like Sprouse back in the day.
"Why does my aunt look like @colesprouse in this old picture??," tweeted Samantha Church, along with the vintage snapshot. And we have to admit — her aunt really does look a lot like the Sprouse twins.
Why does my aunt look like @colesprouse in this old picture?? pic.twitter.com/RolpMPYMeh— Samantha Church (@SammyD2197) July 13, 2017
It's not just the facial features, either — Church's aunt is making an expression that Jughead, Sprouse's Riverdale character, would totally make while brooding in a booth at Pop's.
And while plenty of fans were quick to note that Church's aunt really does look a lot like the actor, others thought she resembled a different famous face. "It looks like Anna Kendrick too," one commenter wrote on BuzzFeed. "That looks exactly like Anna Kendrick in Camp to me," another BuzzFeed commenter wrote.
I can see the resemblance between Church's aunt and Kendrick, too, which makes me wonder: By the transitive property, does Anna Kendrick look like Cole Sprouse?? Maybe it's the whole dark hair/light eyes thing they both have going on right now, but I could totally buy these two as siblings, at the very least. Maybe Sprouse's next turn will be in a comedy alongside the Pitch Perfect star? Make it happen, Hollywood!
