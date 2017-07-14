We can imagine that it would be hard to call your own daughter by a different name, especially one that sounded that similar. And, to be honest, we're selfishly glad they didn't go with Kylie because we really only have room in our brains for one famous teen of that name. It looks like we're not the only ones who are happy Disney didn't go with the name Kylie. Cyrus told People, "I think looking back at it, that was quintessential to who Hannah Montana was because what it did was open up a door to the real [Miley]."