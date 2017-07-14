Story from Pop Culture

Viola Davis Stans Can't Handle That She May Win An Oscar, Emmy & Golden Globe In One Year

Kathryn Lindsay
Viola Davis is coming for the crown. The actress, known for her role as Annalise Keating on How To Get Away With Murder and Rose Maxson in Fences, has had quite a year. In January, she took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, and the next month won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. This week, she was nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her work in season 3 of How To Get Away With Murder, which, as BuzzFeed pointed out, means she's on the cusp of winning three awards in one year — and we're only halfway through.
As always, Twitter is doing the most about this possible trifecta, but that's okay, because Viola Davis 200% deserves it.
"I just wanna thank Viola Davis for existing," one fan tweeted. "I'm sure she's somewhere simply breathing in an Oscar/Emmy/Tony/Golden Globe worthy performance."
"*viola davis WILL win an emmy, an oscar, and a golden globe all in one year," another wrote.
"Viola Davis SHOULD win an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe all in one year," this fan echoed.
"I would just like to congratulate viola davis for winning the emmy that she hasn't won yet but that we all know she will win," @comethefuckon tweeted (my sentiments exactly).
"Queen Viola Davis has an Emmy, a Tony and an Oscar," @mrfilmkrtik said. "All she needs is a spoken word album so she can snatch that Grammy to complete the EGOT."
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air on September 17. Safe to say, we'll all be watching.
