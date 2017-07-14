Story from Pop Culture

Heroes Actor Confirms He's Gay After Being Outed In Speech

Erin Donnelly
An actor known for his work on Heroes and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles has publicly come out as gay — though his hand may have been forced somewhat.
Thomas Dekker, who played Zach on the Bryan Fuller-produced sci-fi drama Heroes, has posted an essay on Instagram confirming his sexual orientation and recent marriage. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the essay acknowledged references to his sexuality Fuller made in his acceptance speech at the LGBTQ festival Outfest on July 6.
Fuller, who is now the creator and executive producer of American Gods, reportedly spoke about working with an actor on Heroes whom he claims didn't want to play a gay character.
Advertisement
"I had a brief stint on Heroes where the gay character was 'hetwashed' after the actor's management threatened to pull him from the show if he — the character, not the actor — were gay," Fuller is quoted as saying. "The character became straight and the actor came out as gay."
Fuller did not name Dekker, but the 29-year-old actor felt compelled to respond. Though he did not specifically address Fuller's claims about his Heroes character, he did allude to his own journey towards acceptance of his sexuality.

My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to "out" me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots. While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier. I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true. Because I have not "officially" until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. "I'm gay". Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal. Sexuality and who you love is a deeply personal and complicated thing. For some of us, it takes time to cultivate, discover and conclude. It is not something anyone should ever be ashamed of and certainly not something anyone should be rushed into. I agree with many who believe it is an important responsibility for LGBTQ persons with a platform to come out. It has the power to change minds, challenge beliefs and make others feel understood and supported. It can strengthen the progression of our community and help disarm those who discriminate against us. It is a brave, powerful and important thing to do but it is also a deeply personal decision. One that should only be made when you are ready. If we are to stand strong in the gay community, our mission should be support, not exclusion; love, not shame. I choose not to look back on the past with a regretful heart but rather focus on the future with a hopeful one. A future where myself and all others can feel free to express their true selves with honor and dignity. I embrace you, any of you, with open arms, kindness, faith and patience. For all of you who have supported me, before and now, I thank you from the bottom of my fledgling heart. Be proud of who you are. No matter how long it takes.

A post shared by Thomas Dekker (@thomas.dekker) on

"My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to 'out' me," he wrote. "While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots. While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier.
"I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true. Because I have not 'officially' until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. 'I'm gay.' Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal.
"Sexuality and who you love is a deeply personal and complicated thing," he continued. "For some of us, it takes time to cultivate, discover, and conclude. It is not something anyone should ever be ashamed of and certainly not something anyone should be rushed into.
Advertisement
"I agree with many who believe it is an important responsibility for LGBTQ persons with a platform to come out. It has the power to change minds, challenge beliefs, and make others feel understood and supported. It can strengthen the progression of our community and help disarm those who discriminate against us. It is a brave, powerful, and important thing to do but it is also a deeply personal decision. One that should only be made when you are ready.
"If we are to stand strong in the gay community, our mission should be support, not exclusion; love, not shame. I choose not to look back on the past with a regretful heart but rather focus on the future with a hopeful one. A future where myself and all others can feel free to express their true selves with honor and dignity.
"I embrace you, any of you, with open arms, kindness, faith and patience," he concluded. "For all of you who have supported me, before and now, I thank you from the bottom of my fledgling heart. Be proud of who you are. No matter how long it takes."
The essay was met with messages of support from fans and friends, including Dekker's Enter the Dangerous Mind costar Nikki Reed.
"For so many reasons you have a piece of my heart, and what you just wrote only adds to it," the actress wrote. "T, your voice is powerful, because it is honest, and because it comes from a place deeply rooted in love. I am so proud to call you my friend, and I know so many feel the way I do. Thank you for being you. I love you."
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Every Rom-Com You Need To Know
There Could Be An Epic Cameo In The Wonder Woman Sequel
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series