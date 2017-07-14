Story from US News

7 Days In 60 Seconds: Donald Trump Jr. To Sexual Assault

Lauren Holter
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.

Donald Trump Jr. In Hot Water

The New York Times broke the news that President Trump's oldest son met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Donald Jr. claims he was being transparent by posting the full email exchange on Twitter, but it was only after The Times told him it would soon publish them.
Read The New York Times' full story here.
The Senate's Revised Healthcare Bill

On Thursday, Senate Republicans released an updated version of their proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare in the hopes of rallying enough support for it to pass a vote. The biggest change would allow insurers to offer plans that don't comply with Obamacare guidelines, as long as they offer at least one plan that does.
Read the full story here.

Betsy DeVos On Campus Sexual Assault

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos met with advocacy groups representing both survivors and those accused of sexual assault on Thursday. DeVos could roll back Title IX protections for survivors on college campuses, but it's still unclear what steps she'll take.
Read a sexual assault survivor's message for DeVos here.

Kid Rock For Senate?

Donald Trump making it all the way to the White House could lead to an influx of celebrities making the switch to national politics. Kid Rock has already announced a 2018 bid for a Michigan Senate seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow.
Read the full story here.

Marine Sentenced In Nude Photo Scandal

The first Marine was court-martialed and punished for the nude photo scandal that shook the Marines in March. The unidentified Marine was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to sharing explicit photos without consent.
Read the full story here, and get a refresher on the scandal here.

A Long Read For The Weekend

Take a look at out how Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren want to ensure women in prison are treated like human beings.
Read the full story here.

How To Take Action This Weekend

Undoing Obama-era protections for sexual assault survivors on college campuses would be a major step backwards for efforts to deal with the problem that effects one in five women and one in 16 men in college. If you want to ask Secretary DeVos to keep the Title IX provisions in place, here's how to contact her office.
By phone: Call 1-800-USA-LEARN (1-800-872-5327)
By mail: Write to the U.S. Department of Education at 400 Maryland Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20202
And if you're able, donate your time or money to organizations advocating for the survivor protections, such as RAINN, End Rape on Campus, and the National Women’s Law Center.
