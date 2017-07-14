It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
Donald Trump Jr. In Hot Water
The New York Times broke the news that President Trump's oldest son met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Donald Jr. claims he was being transparent by posting the full email exchange on Twitter, but it was only after The Times told him it would soon publish them.
The Senate's Revised Healthcare Bill
On Thursday, Senate Republicans released an updated version of their proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare in the hopes of rallying enough support for it to pass a vote. The biggest change would allow insurers to offer plans that don't comply with Obamacare guidelines, as long as they offer at least one plan that does.
Betsy DeVos On Campus Sexual Assault
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos met with advocacy groups representing both survivors and those accused of sexual assault on Thursday. DeVos could roll back Title IX protections for survivors on college campuses, but it's still unclear what steps she'll take.
Kid Rock For Senate?
Donald Trump making it all the way to the White House could lead to an influx of celebrities making the switch to national politics. Kid Rock has already announced a 2018 bid for a Michigan Senate seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow.
Marine Sentenced In Nude Photo Scandal
The first Marine was court-martialed and punished for the nude photo scandal that shook the Marines in March. The unidentified Marine was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to sharing explicit photos without consent.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Take a look at out how Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren want to ensure women in prison are treated like human beings.
How To Take Action This Weekend
Undoing Obama-era protections for sexual assault survivors on college campuses would be a major step backwards for efforts to deal with the problem that effects one in five women and one in 16 men in college. If you want to ask Secretary DeVos to keep the Title IX provisions in place, here's how to contact her office.
By phone: Call 1-800-USA-LEARN (1-800-872-5327)
By mail: Write to the U.S. Department of Education at 400 Maryland Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20202
And if you're able, donate your time or money to organizations advocating for the survivor protections, such as RAINN, End Rape on Campus, and the National Women’s Law Center.
