This Male Sexual Assault Survivor Has A Message For Betsy DeVos

What made me come to terms with the fact that what had happened to me was sexual assault was the fact that I finally told a friend and her response was not only does this sound like sexaual assault but I also know of at least one other person that this happened to also, with the same person. This made me really face ‘Okay this is sexual assault and I need to do something about it.’ Meanwhile I was also struggling with PTSD symptoms and my assailant being on campus, so I really came to see the sexual misconduct adjudication process as a way to get my voice back and also to insure that I felt safe on campus. Because I honestly didn’t feel safe with him there.