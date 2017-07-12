The Trump family has been in the public eye for decades and is no stranger to questions about their affairs. Since moving into the White House, though, how transparent the Trumps are has become a matter of national interest.
President Trump's oldest son, Donald Jr., now finds himself in the middle of the Russia investigation. After The New York Times reported that he met with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, both The Times and Donald Jr. posted online the emails coordinating the meeting. The emails explicitly show entertainment publicist Rob Goldstone telling Donald Jr. the offered documents were "part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump" and the oldest Trump child responding, "If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer."
Donald Jr. said he was being transparent by posting the emails in question on Twitter, and his dad tweeted that his son was "open, transparent and innocent" in a Tuesday night interview with Sean Hannity on the subject. It's worth noting, however, that he posted the documents after being told The Times was about to publish them, days after the story of the controversial meeting initially broke.
Since the Trump family claims they're freely offering information to the public, let's take a look at their track record.