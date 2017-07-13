This Collection Is Exactly What The Plus-Size Market Was Missing

This argument rings particularly true when applied to companies using body positivity as a marketing tool — the plus-size models we see in campaigns are often conventionally attractive and equipped with an ‘ideal’ silhouette that just happens to be slightly larger than fashion’s favored measurements. “It’s a strange place for body positivity to be in, because it becomes something discussed by thin white women who otherwise look like models," she says. "It’s like, no, this is a thing that some people actually need, and we would much prefer if we didn’t need it; if we didn’t have to be constantly reaffirming our right to exist. So when people come along and say, ‘Look, I’m still hot despite this extra pound of fat!’ Shut up.”