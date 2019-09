This Collection Is Exactly What The Plus-Size Market Was Missing

This is precisely why Rutter’s influence as social media editor at navabi is so valuable; not only is she communicating with an audience that she can actually relate to, the intention is always genuine. She speaks of a close community within the company and describes being hired for the role over Twitter due to the stellar work published on her own blog Arched Eyebrow . Dan Barker, her now-boss, happened to see a Tweet she sent out about hating her then-job at a pharmaceuticals news website, and reached out to ask if she would be interested in the role on a freelance basis at first. “After a few days, he said, ‘If you can come to Germany with me next week and meet everyone then we can get you started as soon as possible.’ It’s literally the best thing that ever happened to me; I thought when I started I would find out it was actually shit, but that hasn’t happened. I love where I work because it’s big enough to be making money but small enough that things can happen relatively quickly.”