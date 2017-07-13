This Collection Is Exactly What The Plus-Size Market Was Missing

Although many critics slate the idea of a safe space – ironically, usually those with no real need for one – Rutter advocates creating a bubble of like-minded people and positive thinkers. “You have to exist in the world, and that can be exhausting,” she exclaims. “Sometimes my bubble is so comprehensive that I can think I’m actually overstating the existence of fatphobia, but then I go into the real world and I’m like ‘Oh, no, this is bullshit – it does exist'. I just engineer my life to have as little of it as possible, and why shouldn’t I? Why shouldn’t you curate the people in your life and limit the number of experiences you have?” It’s a convincing argument, and one that could undoubtedly contribute towards reclaiming the true meaning of body positivity for those in need of positive influence. Not only is Rutter progressing conversations around fatphobia and creating interesting clothing for plus-size women, she’s becoming a valuable yet refreshingly relatable advocate for self-care and self-expression through style.