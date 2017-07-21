We Want Every Single Piece From Rosie Assoulin's Summer Capsule

“When we looked at opportunities within beachwear, Rosie felt like a natural partner. The aesthetic of her line lends itself beautifully to a more sophisticated take on resortwear, which is what we wanted this capsule to portray," Petersson explained. "We are particularly excited about the swimwear portion of the capsule — a first for Rosie. The appeal of this capsule is universal as it has such versatility. A lot of the pieces can be worn in the city on a hot summer day which to me is what the perfect beach capsule is all about; effortlessly chic no matter where in the world you may be.”