We Want Every Single Piece From Rosie Assoulin's Summer Capsule

We've been totally smitten with Rosie Assoulin's whimsical designs ever since she launched her eponymous brand in 2014.
In a new collaboration with London-based boutique Browns, Assoulin is branching out to create her first swimwear and resortwear designs. The exclusive summer capsule is full of fun, laid-back pieces that make us want to put every item in our shopping cart.
Key pieces include re-creations of Assoulin's summer range, featuring brighter colors and lighter fabrics like chambray, cotton or linen. Other new styles are exclusive to Browns and include everything from playful ruffle-trimmed bikinis to elegant navy one-pieces.
“The pieces really just encompass what summer is all about; having fun and enjoying life’s bounty," Assoulin said. "We also wanted to make a weekend vacation wardrobe for the urban woman. What can she throw in the duffel and wear back to work on Monday morning?”
She was thrilled to collaborate with Browns because the boutique is known for its “fresh and fun” aesthetic.
Some of the collection's highlights include a bold, red pleated skirt; a gingham midi dress; and a straw bag and hat. Prices start at 540 pounds ($695) for the swimwear pieces, and the gingham ruffle dress wins the prize for "most expensive" with a retail price of 2,710 pounds ($3,491).
Browns’ buying director Ida Petersson said Assoulin was the perfect fit for a Browns collaboration because her aesthetic is different from what's currently available in the resort market.
“When we looked at opportunities within beachwear, Rosie felt like a natural partner. The aesthetic of her line lends itself beautifully to a more sophisticated take on resortwear, which is what we wanted this capsule to portray," Petersson explained. "We are particularly excited about the swimwear portion of the capsule — a first for Rosie. The appeal of this capsule is universal as it has such versatility. A lot of the pieces can be worn in the city on a hot summer day which to me is what the perfect beach capsule is all about; effortlessly chic no matter where in the world you may be.”
If you're clamoring for Assoulin to outfit your next vacation, you'll want to head to Browns' website on July 19 for the line's official launch. The timing coincides with the drop of high summer collections from luxury resortwear labels such as Mochi, De La Vali, and Celia Dragouni.
The collection will initially only be available online, but it'll hit stores sometime in mid-summer to avoid early markdowns. For a sneak peek at a few of the designs, click here.