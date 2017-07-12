If you love to whip out your Urban Decay Naked Palette and Glossier Boy Brow on the subway for strangers to gawk at, this beauty brand is not for you. But if you couldn't give a shit about what your products look like — as long as they work and stay within your budget — we've got some good news. Enter: Brandless.
Brandless is a website that exclusively sells its own manufactured products in all categories for $3 — no more, no less. The private label sells everything from food to home goods, but there's also a solid beauty section we can't ignore.
On the site you can find facial lotion, lip balm, hand cream, body lotion, hand soap, cotton rounds, and cotton balls all for the same low, low price of $3. Sure, the variety is lacking, but rumor has it the website is only getting started, so the range is only going to get more expansive. Even better, most of the products — including food — are organic, gluten free, GMO-free, and rid of every harsh chemical in the book (see ya sulfates and phthalates).
Sounds too good to be true, right? We don't disagree. The cheap price comes with some suspicion. Since it's a private label, online-only brand it's able to forego what the brand calls a BrandTax. Brandless explains this as "the hidden costs you pay for a national brand. We've been trained to believe these costs increase quality, but they rarely do." And while the answer is a bit vague and raises even more questions (how can safe, simple products be made at such an absurdly low price?) we're eager to find out more.
We've reached out to the brand for more information and will update this story as soon as we find out more. And we'll be testing the products in the coming weeks to give you our unfiltered opinion on them.
