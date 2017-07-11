Sure we love high-quality, organic groceries, but we love a deal just as much (if not more). It's one reason we're attracted to the Trader Joe's model of selling private-label goods directly from the supplier to the consumer. And it also explains why we don't always want to pay more for online grocery shopping, even if it is more convenient. But, one store is changing things up with an innovative new model: online-only, all private label, all at a low, low price.
Meet Brandless, a way to stock up on stuff millennials buy every day for less. Like, way less. We're talking everything is $3 or less. The online-only experience launching on July 11, focuses on household essentials from coffee pods to quinoa. In addition to offering everything for $3, many of the products are organic, kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Shipping is a $9 flat rate, with free shipping over $72. And, if you become a member (just $36 a year), that free shipping threshold lowers to $48.
While the idea of generic goods often brings to mind less-than-attractive packaging, Brandless's products come in cool, minimalist packaging that won't look out-of-place amidst pricier goods. In addition to things like flour, sugar, and peanut butter, it's also selling basic household goods like spatulas, knives, and plates.
Brandless is the brainchild of Tina Sharkey and Ido Leffler, Silicon Valley vets who founded the company two years ago. Since then, they've tested hundreds of products for the company's initial launch. They also worked directly with manufactures to create packaging that reduces waste and keeps things simple. The duo will continue to expand Brandless' offering to include more home goods and groceries at the same $3 price.
Additionally, Brandless will also donate one meal for every online order placed through a partnership with Feeding America. According to a press release, as the company grows it will continue to find news ways to "leave a positive impact" on both the community and the planet.
For consumers, that means products that they can feel good about — and order from the couch, pants totally optional. Is this online cross between dollar stores and private label supermarkets with cult followings the future of grocery shopping? Only time will tell. But, for now, the idea of ordering $3 bags of delivery quinoa while we're watching Netflix (no long lines or lugging groceries required) is intriguing to say the least.
