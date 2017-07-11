Nicki Minaj Had Everyone Thinking She Was Pregnant With One Emoji

Nicki Minaj sent the internet into a tailspin with a single tweet.
According to Billboard, the rapper posted a simple message today that had her followers assuming that she was pregnant. The message in question? Just a single emoji. Specifically, the baby emoji.
Minaj didn't do anything to quell the rumors. In fact, she seemed to be basking in the firestorm she created.
After the tweet went live, she went on to like a few of her fans' responses. The tweets she decided to like weren't just a random smattering, either. She seemed to be singling out ones that asked about the possibility of a baby.
"BABY ON THE WAY ?????" one read.
"We said 'DROP THE ALBUM' not drop a baby......." read another.
Both of those earned hearts from Minaj, but the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap didn't provide any further clarification. Since her baby emoji tweet, Minaj's social channels seem to have moved on entirely. Fans seem split. Half have decided that the wee emoji is just a metaphor for Minaj's new album, which she promises will be her best.
"I know it's going to be my best body of work," Minaj said during an interview with SiriusXM's Shade 45. "That's next on my bucket list — to deliver my fourth album and make sure that it's a classic hip-hop album that people will never forget."
Others think that Minaj really could be dropping hints about being pregnant. If it is true, this would be the first child for Minaj. Most recently, she's been connected with rapper Nas. She even told Ellen DeGeneres that the two have engaged in more than one sleepover, which is enough to have fans prepping to welcome a new member to the Young Money crew.
Minaj hasn't responded directly to the emoji in question. But being the queen she is, she'll explain (or not) when she's ready.
