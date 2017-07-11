Everyone knows That's So Raven had the best theme song of all the Disney Channel shows. (If you don't still have the line "If you gazed into the future/You might think life would be a breeze" stuck in your head, did you even have a childhood?) Now it seems that the series' upcoming spin-off, Raven's Home, is giving the classic show's opening credits a run for its money. The new theme song just dropped online, and it's giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the (hopefully hilarious) new sitcom.
The original theme song focused on Raven-Symoné's titular character coping with psychic visions and the trials and tribulations of high school. The new song suggests that Raven now has her foresight under control, but that life has thrown a wrench in some of her best laid plans. Fans already know that Raven will be a divorced single mom in the new series, and will be living with her longtime BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), another single parent. The song reminds fans that while life isn't always easy — especially when it comes to raising children — it's possible to make the best of things.
"Had my vision all worked out, but then life had other plans/It's crazy when things turn upside down, but you gotta get up and take that chance," sings Raven in the new opener.
Chelsea and Raven's blended family is definitely helping everyone cope. Sings the group:
"No matter the weather you know we're gonna shine/There for each other, you know it's our time."
Hmm, maybe someone can help Chelsea bake a cake? It looks like she might need some help in the culinary skills department in the opening sequence.
Here's hoping that the rest of Raven's Home brings as many unconventional family feels as the theme song does!
