Now, let’s lean into this Devil Wears Prada blue sweater moment style: This poll is about discerning minute aesthetic differences in a group of primarily white, blonde women in all-white outfits — and anyone who tries to pull a Miranda Priestly and wax poetic about the subtle nuances between each pleated skirt deserves to be hit upside the head with a Wilson Blade 104 racket. More importantly: The fact that a sexist poll reducing female athletes to their choice in athletic attire is coming from an organization established by Billie Jean King to create equality in tennis. That this was lost on the WTA proves how sexism insidiously persists in the world of sports.