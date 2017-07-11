Shit no one ever says: I love packing. Unless you're Monica Geller, there's nothing sexy, fun, or thrilling about putting together a suitcase. as if wrinkling all your clothes isn't annoying enough, you have to think about packing travel-size beauty products so the TSA agent doesn't throw away your sunscreen before you even hit the beach. Luckily, Birchbox is here to help us fight half the battle.
The brand's limited-edition Pretty Packed bag is more than just another cute travel kit you've seen 1,000 other places. It actually has everything you'd need for a trip — whether you're headed to Miami for the weekend or Italy for a week of sightseeing.
The assortment only costs $38 and comes packed with a This Works primer/moisturizer/mask hybrid, Supergoop SPF 40 lip tint, Cane + Austin body scrub, a fresh Nest rollerball, a tiny Tocca candle for your 2 star Airbnb, Amika shampoo and conditioner, a Smashbox Cosmetics eye palette (plus a Sigma Beauty eyeshadow brush to blend it all), and the Makeup Eraser — a makeup-removing cloth our beauty editor swears by.
In other words, it's pretty much everything you'd pack — minus maybe a toothbrush, toothpaste, and sunscreen (please don't forget those). And on top of the beauty goods, Birchbox is throwing in the other necessities like ChicBuds earbuds to drown out the baby crying on your flight, KIND fruit bars for when you're stuck on the tarmac for hours, a cucumber eye mask, and some cinnamon gum. It's like having an overeager personal assistant who handles all your travel needs for you — and throws in a couple goodies just in case.
The Pretty Packed kit is available today on Birchbox's site. We'll be scooping ours up before Labor Day for sure.
