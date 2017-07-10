Peter Dinklage Teases Tyrion's Reunion With Cersei & Jamie

As the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere date nears closer and closer, it seems that the show's stars are spilling semi-spoilers at an increasingly rapid rate. Now, it's Peter Dinklage's turn — and what he has to say about Tyrion Lannister's upcoming arc is super exciting.
Dinklage talked to Entertainment Weekly about what his character will face in the upcoming season. The actor — who revealed he "worked more days this season than I have in quite some time" — said he's excited for Tyrion's return to Westeros as he heads to Dragonstone, the Targaryens' ancestral with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and company. "I love Meereen but it’s good to get out of Meereen because you’re in one story and here you’re in overlapping stories," he told the magazine.
Those overlapping stories may include, as EW notes, an incredibly awkward family reunion with his brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and sister Cersei (Lena Headey) — the latter of whom's son Joffrey he is accused of murdering. Oh, and he offed the incestuous siblings' dad, Tywin (Charles Dance). But Tyrion has changed since he last saw his kin, Dinkalge explains.
"He’s returning home, and returning home a new person," he told EW. "He has Dany and the dragons on his side but he is a very different person than when he left this place. And he’s returning to a brother he loves and a sister he …" (Here, EW notes that Dinklage literally says "dot dot dot" out loud, "to indicate an ellipsis over the complicated feeling he’s leaving out.") The actor added, "He’s bracing himself."
Bracing himself without the help of coma-inducing amounts of alcohol on a daily basis, thank you very much. Dinklage said that Tyrion has now found something to motivate him beyond the next mug of mead. "He was just going to drink himself to death after the end of season 4, then Varys gave him a purpose in life and then in Daenerys he saw somebody he could get behind," he told EW. "That’s what somebody like Tyrion needs — he needs a gig to get behind. Give him a drink and he doesn’t do so well." And helping Daenerys ascend the Iron Throne sounds like a pretty damn good gig.
