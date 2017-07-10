Jon Snow's Cape Is Secretly A Major Season 7 Spoiler & We Love It

It's not often that a member of the Game of Thrones filming family reveals insights about the series. But, the show's veteran costume designer just (super subtly) spilled two vital upcoming moments in the new season. These are really big developments, and would definitely be considered spoilers — so stop reading now if you don't like being ahead of the curve.
In an interview with Uproxx, per Vanity Fair, the Emmy award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton discusses Jon Snow's evolving costume and what external forces dictate his style. Specifically, she talks about his statement-making coat that she says will become a focal point in season 7.
And with that, here are the spoilers.
"We had a lot of discussions about does the cape give him presence or is it better to not have that presence? What are we trying to say?" Clapton told the site. "There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable. Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on."
Did you catch that? Snow definitely meets Daenerys and Cersei, both majorly anticipated moments of the season that we now have confirmation actually occur. Not only that, but Snow meets Dany "in her chamber," which is a pretty intimate setting for the two to interact — a cape-less moment. And, of course, Snow would wear his cape to meet the icy and intimidating Cersei Lannister.
His changing look represents his changing environments and mentality. His cape itself is a visual manifestation of his character, and connects him to the late Ned Stark. "That’s a big heavy cape and yes, it is him as Ned, but he’s actually not Ned," she said. "It was quite interesting to see him transition to another look because it took on another part of his journey. Suddenly people understood him in that role; the way that he can appeal to not just the Northerners, but the way he’s brought that whole group with the Wildlings and everyone together, I thought was really important."
