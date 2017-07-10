George R.R. Martin is certainly keeping himself busy, but that may be the problem. According to TVGuide, the Game Of Thrones author is working on a new HBO series based on the book Who Fears Death. Sort of ironic, don't you think, since some of Martin's fans are worried that the 68-year-old author may run out of time when it comes to writing the final books in his Song Of Ice and Fire series. It's even become a running joke for fans to go after Martin for doing anything else but writing.
The fact that Martin is executive producing a new show, based on the 2010 novel by Nnedi Okorafor, certainly means he'll have his hands full. So full, in fact, that he may not have a lot of time to finish working on those two final books, The Winds Of Winter and A Dream Of Spring, he's been promising, but has been procrastinating. Yeah, we said it.
It's why some fans may not be that excited to hear that Martin is working on another show right now. Even if this series sounds really awesome. Who Fears Death is set in post-apocalyptic Africa where a young girl, born from a rape, named Ewu — meaning "Who Fears Death" — grows up to be a powerful force that could set the world right. Definitely sounds like a contender for our new favorite heroine, right alongside Sansa, Arya, and Khaleesi.
Right now, HBO has only optioned the novel and hasn't confirmed whether it will be picked up to series, which means Martin's schedule isn't exactly set in stone yet. Giving fans of the books some hope is Martin's recent post on his website Not A Blog that had him detailing The Winds Of Winter and how it will differ from the HBO series. Or, in some cases, won't differ. "At this point, there are probably a dozen characters who are dead on the show but alive in the books," he wrote. "So it would be impossible for the two to remain the same."
As for when Winds Of Winter may drop, your guess is as good as ours. Martin has stopped hinting at when the book, which is the sequel to 2011's A Dance With Dragons, will be done. Last January, Martin wrote, “The Winds of Winter is not finished, believe me, it gave me no pleasure to type those words. You're disappointed, and you're not alone."
He's got that right. There's a whole lot of us who are wishing he's finish Winds Of Winter sooner rather than later. Or, at the very least, before Game Of Thrones ends.
