This Super Mario Beauty Collection Is About To Make Gamers Very Happy

This article was originally published on July 10, 2017.
If you spent the better half of your summers growing up zooming down Rainbow Road for hours on your Game Boy, no shame. But if you're feeling especially nostalgic and on the market for a trip down memory lane, then Shu Uemura is launching just the thing for you.
According to WWD, the brand is releasing a collaboration with Super Mario for the holidays, including a range of exclusive products in totally rad throwback packaging. “This collection is not so much about creating, but it is about playing,” Kakuyasu Uchiide, the artistic director for Shu Uemura, told the website. “I want people to be able to play with their individual style."
As with all good things, there's a catch: The lineup won't be available until October 1. On the positive side, this gives you plenty of time to peruse the collection and make your picks. So hit pause on your Nintendo Switch and click through to see goodies from Shu Uemura x Super Mario.