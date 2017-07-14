The New Stan Smith Slip-Ons Are Practically Unrecognizable

Update: The new Stan Smith Shock Primeknit sneakers are now available for purchase worldwide at adidas.com. In addition to "Wonder Pink" (pictured below), the style is also offered in the classic Stan Smith colors: green and white.
This story was originally published on July 10, 2017.
Phoebe Philo lit the fashion fuse. When she walked the Céline fall 2011 ready-to-wear runway to take her bow, a pair of Stan Smiths cushioned each step. Over six years later, the white sneakers still reign supreme. I mean, just look to the nearest high school cafeteria or street style roundup. But like all good things, sometimes an upgrade is in order.
Advertisement
Enter the Stan Smith Shock Primeknit kicks, a pair of slip-on shoes that, upon first glance, couldn't be more different than their now-iconic namesake.
I know what you're thinking. How will anyone know I'm wearing Stan Smiths when they don't look like Stan Smiths?! Is nothing sacred in the realm of Instagrammable footwear? Fear not. A prominent leather heel patch stills bears the Stan Smith name and a green-and-white hued version is rumored to be in the works.
While the original Stan Smiths are beloved for their unapologetically retro aesthetic, the latest version is thoroughly modern. Like the previous Stan Smith iteration, this pair features an upper built with Adidas' Primeknit technology, a high-tech manufacturing technique that creates lightweight shoes sans manufacturing waste. This sleekness perfectly balances the shoe's heavier rubber sole, a classic Stan Smith element.
Online purchasers are also able to customize each shoe's upper quarter with an 8-12 character phrase — another distinctly now feature. If this shoe reaches the same level of proliferation as its ancestor, the DIY element will help stop your roommate from accidentally stealing your pair.
The colorway shown here is "Wonder Pink," and is sold as a women's original. It is currently available via Adidas' European site, but U.S. shipping is off the table. Make sure to keep an eye out for their upcoming release stateside. Their appearance on all forms of social media is surely imminent.
Advertisement