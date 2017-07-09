Ever since the fan theory that Daenerys Targaryen, badass Khaleesi of Game of Thrones, may actually be evil hit the internet, fans have been dying to know whether it's true. Would Dany, who has freed slaves from oppression and sided with the underdog in so many battles, really turn out to be the villain? Well, now we have more information about the theory from an inside source.
Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont, an advisor to Dany, told HuffPo that he's pretty sure fans don't have to worry about Dany becoming the ultimate baddy. "I think that would be highly unlikely," he said. "I mean, this is Iain speaking and Jorah speaking ― we share the same voice ― my belief in her is such that I can’t see her going that way myself, so I think that’s highly unlikely. It becomes academic whether I would stand by her or not because I don’t believe that would happen."
Advertisement
It seems like Glen is convinced that Emilia Clarke's Dany isn't headed to the dark side, but he doesn't have much compelling evidence for that theory aside from a gut instinct (unless he knows something he isn't telling us). He was also quick to point out that only showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff know for sure whether Dany really will turn out to be the "Mad Queen" and follow in the footsteps of her father, King Aerys Targaryen, with whom she already shares an affinity for burning people alive (though, in her defense, the people she fries are terrible people who deserve to die).
With the premiere of season 7 a mere week away, rumors and speculation are flying fast and furious about what we can expect. But the only way we'll know for sure is to wait and tune in on July 16.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement